Parineeti Chopra Shares Her 'funda' During Photoshoot In Throwback Post; Watch

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share her ‘funda’ during photoshoots with fans. To do so, Parineeti Chopra posted two BTS videos from a photoshoot, which feature the actor posing stylishly for pictures in a red boss lady outfit. Take a look at the videos shared by Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti's post

With the video shared, Parineeti Chopra, in her caption, mentioned that she follows the ‘Flow, don’t pose’ mantra during her photoshoots. Soon after the video was shared, fans of the actor filled the comment section with emoticons and thanked her for giving them this tip. Some fans also lauded Parineeti’s look for the shoot. Take a look at how fans reacted to Parineeti’s post:

Fans react:

Parineeti on the work front:

Currently, Parineeti is gearing up for her upcoming release, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame. Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train.

The movie is the Bollywood remake of a much-acclaimed Hollywood film of the same name, which stars actor Emily Blunt in the leading role. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. The actor will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is a story about 300 Gujarati women, who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War.

The actor also has Takadum in her kitty. Directed by Homi Adjainia, Takadum is expected to release in 2021. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor, which is a black comedy film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie tells the story of a man and woman, who are united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

