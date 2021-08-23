Parineeti Chopra Shares Throwback Picture On Rakshabandhan, Features In A Different Hairdo

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts to share pictures with their siblings. Actors including Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and others posted some adorable throwback pictures on the occasion and extended their wishes to their siblings and followers. On Monday, August 23, Parineeti Chopra posted a childhood picture on her Instagram account and fans seemed to take interest in the actor’s ‘katori cut’.

Parineeti Chopra’s katori cut

Chopra posted a Raksha Bandhan wish for her brothers on Monday. The post consisted of two childhood images of the adorable trio. She added a quirky caption to the image and wrote, ‘My rakhi post is as late as their rakhi gifts. Where dem at?!⏳🎁 @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99’ The actor also mentioned that she would give an explanation for her haircut in her Instagram stories. She added to her caption, ‘[Yes, I see my haircut. Answers in my stories]’

The actor termed her haircut as a ‘katori cut from the 90s’ in her stories as she added several other childhood pictures of herself. Chopra also took the liberty to explain to her fans how the haircut was done. She said, ‘You literally put a large bowl on the head and cut around it.’

Parineeti Chopra also called the haircut ‘budget friendly, gender fluid and forward thinking.’ Chopra mentioned it was forward thinking since when her hair grew out she would have ‘fashionable bangs’. She also asked fans to contact her mother if they had any more questions about her hairdo and called the decision a ‘profitable’ one.

Chopra’s brother, Shivang took to the comment section of the post she shared and wrote a funny comment. He mentioned his gift to Chopra was his ‘lovely presence’ in her life. He wrote, ‘My rakhi gift to you is my lovely presence in your life’ on the actor's Raksha Bandhan post.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen on screen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor will soon be seen in Animal, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Chopra will star in the film alongside Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Image: Parineeti Chopra - Instagram