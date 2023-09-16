Parineeti Chopra Talks About Having ‘no Regrets’ Ahead Of Wedding With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The couple got engaged on May 13 and are reported to get married later this month. Days before the wedding, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a message on regrets and toxic people among others.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 in New Delhi.

The couple will get married on September 24, as per reports.

The wedding will take place in Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra shares insight on having regrets

Parineeti Chopra has always been active in social causes on her social media. On September 16, the actress took to her Instagram stories to reshare a video. In the video clip, shared by Dr Chaterjee, a lady discusses how she took care of dying people and got to know that their biggest regrets have been not living for themselves. Sharing the same, the actress penned a long note on how she advises people not to worry about society.

In the note she wrote, “I can’t count the number of times I see people worry about society, what people think, what you “should” and “shouldn’t” do, body issues, marital issues, toxic people in their life, keep working and avoiding rest, old fashioned rules, unnecessary stress. I always them THIS! Live the life that makes YOU happy! You don't wanna have regrets later.” The note comes days before the actress is set to become a bride.

All about Parineeti Choprpa’s Udaipur wedding

Four months after their engagement, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly tie the knot later this month. The wedding rituals are spread over two days and will commence on September 23. With the pre-wedding rituals held a day in advance, the actual wedding will take place on September 24. Friends and family of the couple are reported to be present at the wedding. Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra is likely to attend the celebrations along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.