Parineeti Chopra Will Not Use Body Double For Saina Nehwal's Biopic; Read

After Parineeti Chopra wrapped up her shooting with The Girl On A Train, she started her next project immediately. The movie is a biopic based on the Indian Olympian champion, Saina Nehwal. Read more updates of the movie here:

Parineeti to have no duplicates playing her scenes

According to a popular news portal, Parineeti will have no body-double to play her games in the movie. It is said that she will be doing all her stunts and play the role Saina with all her dedication. She is all geared up for the shooting of the film.

In one of the interviews with daily, the Namaste England actor stated that she discovered the person in her and thinks this film could be a life-changing experience for her. Her efforts for this film are evident from the practice posts she posts on Instagram. Recently, the actor injured her shoulder while shooting for the biopic. It seems she was training to play badminton star Saina Nehwal and injured her shoulder while training.

Amole Gupte, the director of the biopic said that he wants the game to look realistic. He wants Parineeti to look convincing on the court. He further said that Parineeti will be answering questions from journalists and other management people as Saina Nehwal in the first very scene.

According to one of the sources, Shraddha Kapoor was the first pick for the film but the only problem with Shraddha was that she was not ready to devote enough time to play the role of Saina Nehwal.

IT’S OFFICIAL... Parineeti Chopra to play renowned badminton player #SainaNehwal... She will start training for the biopic soon... Directed by Amole Gupte... Produced by Bhushan Kumar... Filming will be completed by 2019-end... Early 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

