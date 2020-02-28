The Debate
Parineeti Chopra Will Not Use Body Double For Saina Nehwal's Biopic; Read

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra is one of the best actors in the industry who is currently working on Saina Nehwal's biopic. Know more about the movie updates here.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

After Parineeti Chopra wrapped up her shooting with The Girl On A Train, she started her next project immediately. The movie is a biopic based on the Indian Olympian champion, Saina Nehwal. Read more updates of the movie here:

Parineeti to have no duplicates playing her scenes

According to a popular news portal, Parineeti will have no body-double to play her games in the movie. It is said that she will be doing all her stunts and play the role Saina with all her dedication. She is all geared up for the shooting of the film.

In one of the interviews with daily, the Namaste England actor stated that she discovered the person in her and thinks this film could be a life-changing experience for her.  Her efforts for this film are evident from the practice posts she posts on Instagram. Recently, the actor injured her shoulder while shooting for the biopic. It seems she was training to play badminton star Saina Nehwal and injured her shoulder while training.

Also read: 'I Am Still Learning How To Play Badminton!': Parineeti Chopra Reveals When The Saina Nehwal Biopic Will Go On Floors

Amole Gupte, the director of the biopic said that he wants the game to look realistic. He wants Parineeti to look convincing on the court. He further said that Parineeti will be answering questions from journalists and other management people as Saina Nehwal in the first very scene. 

Also read: Saina Nehwal Biopic: Parineeti Chopra Practices Badminton During Shoot

According to one of the sources, Shraddha Kapoor was the first pick for the film but the only problem with Shraddha was that she was not ready to devote enough time to play the role of Saina Nehwal.

Also read: Saina Nehwal Biopic: Actor Manav Kaul Shares First Look Of The Parineeti Chopra Starrer

Also read: After Close To 2 Years Of Prep For Saina Nehwal Biopic, Shraddha Kapoor Exits Project; Here's Who Has Replaced Her

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
