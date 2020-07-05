Parineeti Chopra And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Dawaat-E-Ishq' Song's Making Video

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. Having spent almost a decade in the entertainment industry, Parineeti Chopra has worked with many great actors. In 2014, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur appeared together on screen in Habib Faisal’s Dawaat-E-Ishq. The movie also cast Anupam Kher as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a Hydrabadi girl, Gullu, who is frustrated with dowry seeking men and a charming Lucknawi cook, Tariq, who crushes the old-fashioned views of the world. The movie was critically acclaimed and the songs of the movie also received praises. Here is the behind the scenes of the title song of Dawaat-E-Ishq. Read ahead to know more-

Dawaat-E-Ishq song behind the scenes

The song Dawaat-E-Ishq is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Javed Ali. The music of the song is composed by popular duo Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan. The lyrics of the songs are penned down by Kausar Munir.

In the video, actor Aditya Roy Kapur is seen saying that the song is amazing and lovely. The song comes at a point when Tariq gets a call from Gullu saying that she wants to spend the next three days with him and his happiness knows no boundary. Aditya Roy Kapur said that at that moment, Tariq goes back to Haidari Kebab (name of his restaurant in the movie) and he is in the mood to party and celebrate with all his people, making the world know that he has got his girl; or so he thinks.

Chinni Prakash, the choreographer of the song said that Faisal Habib had told him that the choreography of the song has to be in a way that looks natural according to the surroundings of a restaurant and nothing or no step should look forced. He said that the entire song had to do with the surroundings and all the shots were set up like that. Aditya Roy Kapur said that the song was a little story in itself. Habib Faisal said that he had no item numbers in the song and the only “seductive” thing he could throw into the movie was food, and he was very particular about how the food looked, sometimes even more than how his actors looked.

Check out the final song here-

