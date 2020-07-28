Parvez Khan's Demise: Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee And Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in films like Andhadhun and Badlapur, passed away on July 28 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 55. Parvez was rushed to Ruby Hospital after he complained of chest pain, his longtime associate Nishant Khan told PTI. "He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn't have any health issues but felt chest pain last night," Nishant said. Several celebrities offered their last tributes to Parvez Khan.

Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter to pay tribute to the action director Parvez Khan. He wrote, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears."

Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 27, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee shared a video featuring Parvez Khan in a movie. The actor also wrote "heartfelt condolences to the family. May he rest in peace." Take a look at his tweet.

Heartfelt condolences to the family !! May he rest in peace!!!🙏🙏 https://t.co/yh00AgRHMe — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 27, 2020

Jaaved Jaaferi

Jaaved Jaaferi also mourned Parvez Khan's death. Calling him 'another filmi brother', he wrote, "Another filmi brother passes on.. #ParvezKhan a prominent and highly proficient action director of indian cinema was a great guy and a ‘dildaar’. God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the grave loss #RIP".

Another filmi brother passes on.. #ParvezKhan a prominent and highly proficient action director of indian cinema was a great guy and a ‘dildaar’. God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the grave loss #RIPhttps://t.co/fPjZzf1BCo — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 27, 2020

Rajeev Khandelwal

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal also paid last respect to Parvez Khan. He wrote that another bolt from the blue with whom he had some amazing memories passed away. He also wrote, "strength to his family".

And another bolt from the blue. Action director Parvez Khan with whom I have such amazing memories passed away. Strength to his family. — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) July 27, 2020

Parvez started his career in 1986 assisting action director Akbar Bakshi in films like Akshay Kumar's Khiladi, Baazigar and Bobby Deol-starrer Soldier in 1998. It was with Ram Gopal Varma's Ab Tak Chhappan in 2004 that he started working independently and went on to have a long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in films like Johnny Gaddaar. Parvez Khan's movies include Saif Ali Khan-starrer Agent Vinod in 2012 and Badlapur, featuring Varun Dhawan. Parvez is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

