Watch | 'Pathaan': John Abraham, Deepika Padukone Look Fierce In Film's Announcement Teaser

After keeping fans on their toes for a long, the makers of the upcoming film Pathaan starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone have finally dropped the announcement teaser. Infused with action sequences and thriller storylines, the film is sure to trigger excitement in fans. The film directed by Siddharth Anand is a spy thriller.

The film is slated to release theatrically on January 25, 2023. In the announcement teaser, John and Deepika take turns introducing Pathaan. They talk about how he is nameless and has one goal in life is to protect his country at any cost. 

Pathaan's teaser

The teaser opens with John's character with suspense music playing in the background as he stands on a deserted mountain with an Indian flag and introduces Pathaan. Talking about the character John in the video said “Pathan is the one who never had any religion or cast background.” Followed by this, Deepika adds fuel to the suspense and said, “Pathan did not even have someone to name him and if he had anything in life, it was this country, India.”  

The teaser of the gripping drama is expected to arouse the spirit of patriotism in fans who wanted to know more about the film and the storyline. John shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “PATHAAN Arriving in theatres on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.” For the unversed, this will be John Abraham’s second film that would be hitting the theatres on Republic Day eve in 2023. Apart from Pathaan, he had previously announced his other action-packed film Tehran with a post that had created a buzz among the fans. 

With two big releases of John lined up for eve of Republic Day 2023, it will be interesting o see which one gets chosen by the fans and which film fetches great numbers in terms of business at the box office. Meanwhile, the leading lady Deepika is currently basking in the success of her latest film Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Deepika, the Shakun Batra directorial also featured Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in key roles. 

