CBFC Asks Pathaan Makers To 'implement Changes' In The Film And Songs, Advises Cuts

The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has recently asked the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Pathaan' to implement changes in its song before its release in January.

The film was recently sent for the CBFC examination for certification.

'Pathaan' went through the examining process as per the CBFC guidelines, according to Prasoon Joshi, chairperson, CBFC.

The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.

In a statement, Prasoon Joshi said, "CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

He added, "Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced . And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."

Joshi also spoke about the costume colours and said that the committee has stayed unbiased.

"As far as costume colours are concerned, the committee has stayed unbiased. When the film comes out the reflection of this balanced approach will be clear to everyone," said Joshi.

'Pathaan' Controversy

'Pathaan,' directed by Siddharth Anand, has been making headlines for its songs 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' for a while now.

When the makers of the film dropped its first song 'Besharam Rang,' Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra objected to the use of Saffron costumes in the song. He said the song includes some objectionable scenes and threatened to ban the film in the state if they were not replaced.