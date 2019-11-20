Pati Patni Aur Woh New Song: Kartik, Bhumi And Ananya Get A Thumbs Up From Netizens

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie and is seen all excited about it. The actor, took to social media a while ago to share the new song from the movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh, tilted Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare. The movie will release on December 6, 2019. Read more to know about the new song from Pati Patni Aur Woh and how fans are reacting to the song.

Fans are excited to see the new song from Aaryan's rom-com

Pati Patni Aur Woh is just around the corner and is all set to release on December 6, 2019. A new song of the movie was released on November 20, 2019. It was released by the official YouTube channel of T-Series just two hours ago and within its release, the song has garnered almost five lakh views. The song is a reincarnation of the original song by the same name. This version of the song is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar, which gives this song an energetic touch, making it a perfect Bollywood dance number. Tanishk Bagchi has given the music to this song. Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handles to announce the release of this song.

Fans of the actor were seen adorning the new song of the movie all over the internet within just a few hours of the song's release. But there are some mixed reactions from the viewers, as some are seen saying that it is a poor adaptation of the original song. Here is how netizens have reacted to the newly released track.

#AnkhiyonSeGoliMare

Congratulations on destroying another finest song of Bollywood. The original song will never be remembered as to how good it was during its times. Creativity has been lost. Such a shame! https://t.co/iRNz0kzCjN — Sanjarah A (@SanjarahA) November 20, 2019

@PatiPatniAurWoh #AnkhiyonSeGoliMare is out now! The song is a beautiful rendition of the original one with a few tweaks. Loved Bhumi the most in the new song. She is totally stealing the limelight and my heart. Cannot wait to watch the movie in the theatres. Dec 6. Kartik mwhha — A DECENT GUY (@hrishi42294157) November 20, 2019





