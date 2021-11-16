Patralekhaa's Wedding Veil Had A Special Message For Rajkummar Rao; Here's What It Means

Rajkummar Rao and his long-time actor girlfriend Patralekhaa recently tied the knot and had a dreamy wedding. From a floral mandap to Sabyasachi outfits, everything seemed perfect. The couple chose Chandigarh's five-star hotel, The Oberoi Sukhvilas, for their destination wedding.

The newly wedded couple shared several snaps from their wedding. The photos have created a buzz among their fans. While some are adoring their beautiful chemistry, others cannot take their eyes off their stunning outfits. Some also focused on the text written on Patralekhaa's red veil.

Here is the meaning of the Bengali text written on Patralekhaa's wedding veil

Patralekhaa hails from Assam and was born in a Bengali family. The Bengali essence was much visible in her look for the wedding. From the traditional makeup to a text in Bangla to the actor's wedding outfit veil, her Bengali look stole the show. While the two exchanged vows, Patralekhaa also had one of them written on her veil. The CityLights star's Sabyasachi veil had "Amar poran bhora bhalobasha ami tomae shomorpon korilam," in Bengali, which means, "I submit my heart-filled love to you."

Source: Instagram/@rajkummarrao

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee made this customised lehenga, especially for Patralekhaa. Her outfit had an embroidered sari, with an embroidered veil. Sharing details about her outfit, the designer wrote, "Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride @patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil." He further revealed the inscribed Bengali verse was penned by the designer himself.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding vows

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa vowed to be together for a lifetime on November 15. The couple shared different photos from their dreamy traditional ceremony and mentioned how they are proud to be called each other's husband and wife. Sharing the pictures, Patralekhaa wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever." The Stree actor had much similar feelings after tieing the knot. He wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

Image: Instagram/@rajkummarrao