Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khattar Reveal 'Phone Bhoot's' First Look

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of films that were supposed to go on floors were held back from announcements. As India is slowly easing down the restrictions and films that can start production by adhering to the norms of social distancing and reduced crew members, many projects which were previously halted have resumed work. Whereas, a number of new films for cinemas and OTT platforms have also been revealed. As the entertainment industry returns back to normalcy, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar have revealed the first look of their upcoming film titled Phone Bhoot. Check out the first look below:

Phone Bhoot first look launched

The quirky first look and the title Phone Bhoot hints at the film being a horror-comedy, which is a genre loved immensely by fans, evident by the success of Golmaal Again and Stree. The first look does not give away much and only showcases the three lead characters of the film sporting tuxedos. While sharing the first look poster, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote. "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021" (sic). Whereas Katrina and Ishaan wrote, "Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021" (sic). On the other hand, Ishaan Khattar also shared in the caption that the first look for the film was shot back in March. He wrote:

à¤µà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤­à¥‚à¤¤à¥‹à¤‚ à¤ªà¥‡ lockdown à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¥‚ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤²à¥‡à¤•à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¤à¤¸à¥à¤µà¥€à¤° March à¤¸à¥‡ locked à¤¥à¥€à¥¤ à¤†à¤–à¤¿à¤° à¤† à¤¹à¥€ à¤—à¤ à¤­à¥‚à¤¤à¤¨à¥€ à¤•à¥‡à¥¤ Translation - Although the lockdown on ghosts does not apply but this picture was locked since March. At last the ghosts are here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi had hinted towards working in a horror-comedy back in December 2019 but wished for his producers to announce the film first while speaking to a news portal. The film is being produced by Excel Movies which is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Siddhant also took to his Instagram stories and shared a BTS video from the first look shoot of Phone Bhoot. Check it out below:

