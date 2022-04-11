On the occasion of Mahatma Phule’s 195th birth anniversary, Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi is all set to feature in the biopic of the social activist. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Patralekhaa. The makers announced the new project titled Phule with the first look posters of the two stars.

To note, Pratik and Patralekhaa will be seen playing the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule respectively in the movie. The first look of the movie which was unveiled on the occasion of Mahatma Phule’s 195th birth anniversary shows Pratik and Patralekhaa in a striking resemblance to Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule respectively.

Pratik Gandhi-Patralekhaa team up for next project

After Scam 1992, Gandhi who achieved fame and name across with his acing craft has been roped for the biopic which will be the first kind that he has never played before. For the uninitiated, Mahatma Phule is known for raising his voice against untouchability and the caste system, founded the Satyashodhak Samaj, and even taking a stand for equal rights to be given to the lower classes. Besides, the Phule couple were also pioneers of women’s education. Interestingly, Pratik is quite excited about the project and called it a dream role.

Pratik who is honoured to feature in an amazing film like Phule shared the first look on Instagram and wrote, “Honoured to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world as an actor along with @patralekhaa in #Phule On the occasion of 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of ‘Phule’, the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevanofficial produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions.”

The film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan and is expected to hit the screens in 2023. Gandhi said it is a "real honour" to showcase the social reformer's legacy to the world through the film.

In a press statement, he said, "Phule is my first biographical film and even though the challenges are huge, given the fact that he was such an inspirational Indian leader; it's also a dream role and I can't wait to get started. I remember saying yes immediately after hearing the narration.” Patralekhaa, best known for her role in Hansal Mehta's City Lights, said she is certain the film will stay with her "long after it is over".Produced by Raj Kishor Khaware, Pranay Chokshi, Saurabh Varma, Utpaal Acharya, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, and Ritesh Kudecha, Phule is slated to release in 2023.

IMAGE: Instagram/PratikGandhiOfficial.Patralekhaa