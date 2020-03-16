Pic: Jacqueline Fernandez Reminisces The 'Good Old Days'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been one of the most vivacious actresses in the industry. The actress, who has been a regular on Instagram, shared a picture from her childhood posing with her father.

Donning a floral tiara, Jacqueline looks every bit of the diva that she is today even in her childhood days. "The good old days! Who remembers pagers/beepers," she captioned the post. The actress went down her memory lane to share an old picture with her fans. Jacqueline loves to spend time with her family be it vacations or the days off she gets from her hectic shooting schedule. Follow her on social media and one may find many pictures of her spending quality time with loved ones which include her cat Miu Miu.

The actress, who is enjoying her solitude is in no hurry to get into a relationship or tie-the-knot. In a latest chat show, she rubbished the rumours of dating co-star Sidharth Malhotra. For the uninitiated ones, Jacqueline and Sidharth's budding friendship made quite a few headlines. Their fans also suspected romance brewing between the two when they filmed for 'A Gentleman'. However, the actress time and again mentioned that there's nothing brewing between the two and that they are only good friends.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in the much-awaited film titled 'Drive' which is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar, the film will also star Sushant Singh Rajput, who has gone off the spotlight since quite some time now. The film which is basically about an unnamed stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver. However, soon after he becomes attracted to a female neighbour whose husband owes some money to a local gangster, he is drawn deeper into a dangerous underworld. The film that was supposed to release during Holi 2018, has now been indefinitely postponed.

