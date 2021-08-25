Last Updated:

Pictures Of Prakash Raj’s Second Wedding With Pony Verma Go Viral, Netizens ‘congratulate’

Actor Prakash Raj recently celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Pony Verma and remarried on son Vedhant's demand. Here's how fans are reacting

Prakash Raj, Pony Verma, Prakash Raj wedding, Prakash Raj marries again

South Indian actor Prakash Raj recently celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Pony Verma and relived the time they got married. Their son Vedhant wanted to see his parents get married in front of him and the couple obliged. So in order to fulfill their son’s wish, the couple got married again. Prakash took to Instagram and shared pictures from the celebrations which also marked the presence of his children, Meghana and Pooja, from his first marriage. 

Prakash Raj remarries his wife for this reason

The Singham actor is currently shooting for his upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial film Ponniyen Selvan in Orchha, MP. On August 24, the actor who is known to play villainous characters on the silver screen exchanged vows with his wife again and this time it was because of his son’s demand. Prakash Raj shared the pictures and wrote that he married his wife Pony Verma again. Their son Vedhant wanted to witness his parents' wedding and expressed the same. The couple fulfilled his dream as they exchanged rings and kisses in front of their children.

“We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss (sic)". In the pictures, the actor can be seen kneeling down while exchanging rings with his wife Pony. In the other pictures, he kissed her after exchanging the rings. His two daughters from his earlier marriage to Lalitha Kumari were also present. Prakash and Lalitha got divorced in 2009.

Fans of the 56-year-old actor who could not believe the news till the time they read his complete caption, poured in their love for him and blessed the two on the joyous occasion. One of the users wrote, " Congratulations Sir...We admire you a lot...Stay Blessed". Another user wrote, "Hearty congratulations Prakash raj garu . The beauty of life lies in its simplicity and love ..traditions.".

To commemorate the special day, Prakash even shared a throwback picture from his wedding while wishing his wife. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you, my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover, and a great co-traveler in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj (sic)."

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj will reportedly be seen playing the role of Sundara Cholar in Ponniyen Selvan. The period drama also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sarathkumar in important roles. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan will release in 2022. The list of upcoming Prakash Raj's movies includes Major, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Annaatthe, Enemy and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. 

