Pinki Irani Claims She Was 'offered Rs 12 Crore By Sukesh' To Entrap Jacqueline & Others

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Wednesday questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for over eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. During the interrogation, the 'Housefull 3' actor admitted to having been in a relationship with Sukesh for six months but claimed that she did not know about his activities.

According to EOW sources, Jacqueline levelled allegations against Pinki Irani, who had apparently introduced her to conman Sukesh. However, Pinki accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar of entrapping her in the extortion racket.

Jacqueline, a Sri Lankan, joined the probe after being issued a third summons on Wednesday. Irani also accompanied her. According to sources, Sukesh had offered Pinki Rs 12 crore to introduce him to Bollywood actors including Jacqueline Fernandez while he was lodged in jail. Pinki reportedly told Jacqueline that Sukesh is being framed by the media and is innocent.

The actor was grilled about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to the conman and about the gifts she took from him among other issues. Later, Fernandez and Pinki were confronted together as suspects in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Meanwhile, actor Nora Fatehi has also been summoned for questioning by the EOW on Thursday. Though the agency has already questioned her for six to seven hours and recorded her statement, she will be further interrogated today.

Jacqueline reportedly questioned why Nora was being treated differently by investigating agencies when she too has received gifts like BMW from Sukesh.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion racket

Nora Fatehi claims she was not aware that the event she attended, in which she was gifted a 7 series BMW, was organised by a shell company owned and promoted by Sukesh's wife Leena Maria Paul. She was earlier interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Investigators suspect Sukesh. who is currently in jail, was running the extortion racket to spend the ill-gotten money on "few individuals". Sukesh has admitted that he had given expensive gifts to several actors including Jacqueline, Nora, and others.

He was running an extortion racket to splurge on gifts and give money to individuals who have been identified during probes.

