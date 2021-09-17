PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Starring Vivek Oberoi To Release On THIS OTT Platform

On the special occasion of PM Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, online streaming site, MX Player has announced that they will stream Narendra Modi biopic, PM Narendra Modi on their site. The streamer took to their official Instagram handle and shared the joyful news. The biopic features actor Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role.

Sharing the news, MX Player has dropped the trailer of the film. Read on to know how to watch PM Narendra Modi biopic on the streamer.

PM Narendra Modi biopic available on MX Player

On Friday, MX Player celebrates the special occasion by bringing its viewers the inspirational tale of India's Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The streamer shared the trailer of the biopic and informed its users that the film will be streaming on the site from September 23 onwards. They wrote, "Dekhiye humaare Pradhan Mantri, Shri Narendra Modi ji ki kahaani (Watch our PM Shri Narendra Modi's story) in '#PMNarendraModi,' streaming free from 23 September."

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the film. A fan commented, "Awaiting thanks MX," while another one wrote, "Super excited." A netizen chipped in, "Thanks a lot... M.X. PLAYER." Another one added, "Jai Hind."

PM Narendra Modi depicts the struggle and strife of Modi, tracing his journey starting off as an ordinary man to becoming the leader of a nation and a visionary politician. The film showcases his transformation with intriguing undertones of vital real-life events in the life of India's foremost leader.

The Omung Kumar directorial is penned by Anirudh Chawla and Suresh Oberoi. The film also stars talented actors such as Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Barkha Sengupta, Zarina Wahab, Kishori Shahane, Aanjjan Srivastav among others. It is jointly backed by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Singh, Anand Pandit, Acharya Manish under the banner of Legend Studios. The music is composed by Hitesh Modak and Shashi-Khushi. The film had its theatrical release on May 24, 2019.

Meanwhile, today on Modi's birthday, Oberoi penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle. He wrote in Hindi, "भारत की संस्कृति और इंडिया की टेक्नोलॉजी के संगम से हिंदुस्तान को विश्व गुरु बनाने वाले युगपुरुष माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर आपको लंबी आयु दे और हमेशा स्वस्थ रखे। जय हिंद (Many happy returns of the day to our brilliant and amazing Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May you go from strength to strength Sir, and may God shower his choicest blessings on you. We are so proud of you)."

Image: Instagram/Vivekoberoi