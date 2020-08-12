Pooja Bhatt Dedicates Trailer Of 'Sadak 2' To Sanjay Dutt, Says 'This One’s For You!'

The concerns around Sanjay Dutt's health among his fans and celebs from the entertainment industry has been extensive ever since he announced a short break from work for some medical treatment. The actor wrote furthermore that his family and close friends are with him and urged his well-wishers to not worry and unnecessarily speculate. Now, Dutt's co-star from Sadak Pooja Bhatt has dedicated the trailer of the film to him writing 'Sanju.. This one’s for you!'. Check it out below -

Pooja Bhatt dedicates Sadak 2 trailer to Sanju

The trailer for Sadak 2 was released today i.e July 12, 2020, and showed Dutt reprise the role of a taxi driver named Ravi. The trailer further shows that Ravi's love interest Pooja, played by Pooja Bhatt in the original has now passed away. Thus Dutt's Ravi is left with the question of who to live for, when Alia Bhatt is introduced. Pooja Bhatt dedicating the trailer to Sanjay Dutt whilst he fights a health battle is evidently worth admiring.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata has issued a public statement where she asked his fans to not fall prey to rumours and unwanted speculations. The note reads furthermore that Dutt has always been a fighter along with his family and they will emerge as winners on the other side. Read Manyata Dutt's note on Sanjay Dutt's heath below -

Still from Sadak 2 trailer

I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery.

We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.

However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.

Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead.

All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity

