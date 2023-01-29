Pooja Hegde Cries 'happy Tears' As Brother Marries 'love Of His Life'

Pooja Hegde recently apologised to her fans for being AWOL (absent without official leave) and revealed that she had a 'roller-coaster' week as her brother, Rishabh Hegde, got married to the love of his life. Sharing adorable pictures from her brother's wedding on her Instagram handle, Pooja Hegde shared that she cried happy tears and laughed like a child. She also welcomed her Anna's wife (brother's wife) to the family.

Sharing a set of pictures from her brother's wedding, Pooja Hegde wrote, "My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child."

"Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE and understanding in each other's presence," she added.

Pooja Hegde also tagged her brother's wife Shivani and wrote, "You beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family."

In the pictures, Pooja Hegde can be seen sporting a beautiful orange silk saree and posing with her family. Pooja Hegde also posed with her father in an adorable picture.

Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram post below:

Pooja Hegde calls her family 'crack'

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Pooja Hegde apologised to her fans and wrote, "Sorry I've been AWOL, but major life-changing things happened last week."

She also quirkily called her family cracked and welcomed her sister-in-law to the family. She wrote, "@shivani, welcome to the family, it's a crack one, but a fun-loving bunch.

Check out a screenshot of the actor's Instagram Story below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will soon be seen in Salman Khan's Eid release, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She was recently seen in Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus'.