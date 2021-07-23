Pooja Hegde Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Documents Her Fears

Actor Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram stories and informed her about receiving the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine. The actor shared pictures from the session while expressing her nervousness before receiving the first dose. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Jabbed!" She added, "The last time Latha Hegde (Pooja's mom) took me to get vaccinated, I was probably 2." She accompanied it with the hashtag #TheWorldWeLiveIn.

Pooja Hegde receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

In one of the pictures, Pooja was seen sitting down in nervousness while tightly holding on to her mother’s hands as she tries to remain calm. In another picture from the vaccination session, the actress wrote, “When you are hiding your fear with a smile." She received the first dose at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Pooja Hegde had contracted COVID-19 in April this year and she recovered from it on May 5. Apart from Pooja, another actor Vijay Verma got fully vaccinated during a short break between his shoots and shared the most relatable pictures from when he got his jab. He also took to Instagram and shared pictures from the vaccination session and revealed he is afraid of injections. "I played a very convincing trypanophobia I would say but the doc here had no time for my drama #fullyvacinnated,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front Pooja will next be seen in the Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, her next with Salman Khan, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay, and Most Eligible Bachelor.

COVID-19 situation in India

On Friday, July 23, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has informed that as many as 35,342 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Informing that the COVID-19 positivity rate in India currently stands at 2.12 per cent, MoHFW said that the positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for 32 consecutive days. The active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of total cases, the Health Ministry added. To date, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country has surpassed the landmark milestone of administering 42 crore vaccine doses.

IMAGE: PTI/HEGDEPOOJA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.