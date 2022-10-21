Pooja Hegde Returns To Work Despite Suffering Ligament Tear; Says 'show Must Go On'

Pooja Hegde has resumed her work commitments despite suffering a ligament tear in her ankle. The actor, who's busy shooting for the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared a video from her vanity van while getting ready and also showed her injured foot wrapped with a bandage. The actor maintained that the 'show must go on' despite the setbacks.

Pooja Hegde returns to work despite suffering a ligament tear

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Radhe Shyam actor shared a clip of her getting ready for a shoot with her makeup and hair artist helping her get ready. She also panned the camera towards her injured foot, with a compression bandage rolled around it. In the caption, she wrote, “The show must go on.” Take a look.

Pooja recently marked her 32nd birthday on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with her co-stars including Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari among others. The movie is slated to hit theatres on December 30, 2022.

The actor also won big at the recently held South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022, taking home two accolades. She penned an emotional note following her victory, hoping that she can keep inspiring people with her work.

She wrote, "Keep.Doing.The.Work. Thank you @siimawards and all those who voted for me for this honour. Best Actor and Youth Icon are two awards I will cherish. Ty @geethaarts for seeing me as Vibha and Bhaskar sir for writing such a strong female role (and all those pages of long stand-up monologues). As for Youth Icon, I guess if you continue being your authentic self, it pays off eventually. Hope I continue to inspire and stay inspired through my work."

Image: Instagram/@HEGDEPOOJA