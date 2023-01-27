Popular DC Series 'Titans' And 'Doom Patrol' To End After Four Seasons

Titans and Doom Patrol, two DC-produced HBO Max shows, will be ending with their fourth season, Deadline reported. The decision comes amid widespread changes in DC after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over and decided to develop a new slate of films and television programming. However, sources say decision to end the shows was taken before Gunn and Safran took over, according to US-based entertainment publications.

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said.

“We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such a thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures," he added.

"For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

Both of the Greg Berlanti-produced shows were originally created for the DC Universe before being incorporated into HBO Max. Titans made its premiere in 2017, and its spin-off Doom Patrol, followed a year later.