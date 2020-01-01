Mallika Dua To Kanan Gill, Popular YouTubers Who Featured In Bollywood Films

YouTubers have a humongous following, and their venture into Bollywood projects does not go unnoticed. Some of these YouTubers and content creators are either a big part of the films or have a done a cameo in mainstream films. Take a look at digital and YouTube creators who featured in Bollywood films.

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palker started out her acting stint in YouTube series Girl In the City. She went on to be part of the series for several seasons. Furthermore, she was also seen in Netflix’s Little Things. Mithila Parker was seen in her first Bollywood film in Karwaan alongside Dulquer Salman and Irfan Khan.

Mallika Dua

Mallika Dua was seen in a blink and miss cameo in the comedy-drama Hindi Medium. She was seen interacting with lead actor Irfan Khan. Formerly a copywriter, Mallika Dua changed her career into acting and also stand-up comedy.

Kanan Gill

Kanan Gill is a stand-up comedian, content creator on YouTube. He became popular for his movie reviews in the YouTube show Pretentious Movie Reviews. Kanan Gill was a part of the comedy-drama Noor alongside Sonakshi Sinha. He essayed the role of Saad Sehgal in the 2017 film.

Rohan Joshi

Rohan Joshi essayed the role of lead Sidharth Malhotra’s best friend Raj in the fiction- romantic drama Baar Baar Dekho. Rohan Joshi, who is one of the creators with comedy channel AIB, is also popular for roast and comic roles in parodies created by AIB team. He sprung to online fame with Alia Bhatt-Genius of the Year parody video.

Abish Mathew

Abish Mathew is popularly known for his works with AIB and also his interview show Son of Abish! Abish debuted in Meri Pyaari Bindu as one of the roommates fo lead character essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana. It was Abish’s first-ever film even though it was a small cameo. Other than comedy, Abish is also a content creator for YouTube.

