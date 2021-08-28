Actor Sahil Vaid who played a key role in the latest release Shershaah, recently visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings post receiving a terrific response for the film. The film has been winning appreciation from people all across and has been doing great in terms of numbers. He shared pictures of his visit on Instagram and wrote a powerful caption while taking a jibe at those who ‘judge, criticise.’

Sahil Vaid visits Golden Temple post Shershaah success

For the unversed, despite the good response, Sahil Vaid was rumoured to be not happy about doing the film? However, the actor then issued a clarification over his recent statement and said he 'doesn't regret doing the film Shershaah at all.' Sahil was quoted as saying in a recent media interview with india.com that his part in the war drama was not being recognised by the viewers. He had stated that he should not have done the movie since people were not talking about his performance. Hence, after receiving criticism on social media, he cleared the air of doubts with his statement.

His caption for the picture seems to be for those who criticized and judged him on the basis of the statement he was misquoted in. “People believe what they want to believe, everyone is out there to judge you, misunderstand you, criticize you, but remember who has your back, who stands by you when you need them most. Life is beautiful...cherish it. Your lord has your back, he believes in you more than you believe in yourself. Thank you for everything Rabba, Waheguru,” he wrote.

Earlier, he clarified, in an interview with India.com, that he never used the word 'regret' about doing Shershaah and wondered why the term was associated with his statement. He cleared that he loved being a part of the movie and did not regret it at all. In the latest release, the Humpty Sharma ki Dhulhaniya actor is playing the role of Amit, Captain Vikram's friend Amit aka Sunny, who encourages Vikram to follow his dreams. Shershaah traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra in his mission during the Kargil War that India won. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Shiv Pandit, among others.

IMAGE: sahilvaid24/Instagram