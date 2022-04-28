After shooting for his upcoming multi-starrer film Uunchai in Delhi, veteran actor-author Anupam Kher finally returned home. The actor who is known for his engaging videos on social media, with his banter with mother Dulari being a fan-favourite, recently treated his followers with another video on Instagram.

Anupam Kher, who was shooting for Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai in Delhi alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and more, had wrapped up the schedule recently. After shooting extensively in the national capital, the actor returned home to his mother and surprised her.

Anupam Kher surprises mother Dulari with his visit

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, who receives love from the actor's fanbase, has once again left the fans in awe with her cute video on social media. Anupam shared a video where he surprised his mother with his sudden visit of her in Mumbai. The actor knocked on the door and later his mother opened the door, cmpletely surprised to see her son.

मैं कहता हूँ दरवाज़ा खोलो माँ!!!

Reached Mumbai after a long schedule of #Uunchai in Delhi. Decided to surprise Mom. She was thrilled, emotional & her heartbeats went faster. It is so gratifying to see her happy. Moms are amazing. दुनिया भर की माँओं की जय हो!❤️💕❤️ #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/rZb5ubNhOA — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 28, 2022

Later, an emotional Dulari ran short of words in the video to express her emotions after seeing her son returning to Mumbai even without informing his family. Later, the Baby actor's mother can be seen wiping her tears as she hugs her son. Anupam said, "I was about to come tomorrow but I could not control myself and had to come and meet you."

Anupam's mother was seen praying as she thanked God for keeping her safe and bringing her son back to her. While captioning the post and describing the reaction of her mother, Anupam wrote, "I say open the door mom!!! Reached Mumbai after a long schedule of #Uunchai in Delhi. Decided to surprise Mom. She was thrilled, and emotional & her heartbeats went faster. It is so gratifying to see her happy. Moms are amazing. Hail moms around the world!"

On Wednesday, Boman Irani took to his Instagram handle and shared a post announcing the wrap of their forthcoming multi-starrer Uunchai. In the video, the cast and crew including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and many others can be seen standing together on the last day of their shoot and paying a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump for Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's song Mujhse Juda Hokar from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The video also had a sticker of 'its a wrap' and 'thank you Sooraj Sir'.



IMAGE: Twitter/AnupamPKher