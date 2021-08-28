Prabhas' Co-stars Kriti Sanon, Shruti Haasan And Others Call Him 'Down To Earth': Read Why

South star Parabhas became a PAN Indian sensation following the mammoth success of his film series Bahubali. The actor is now in between several projects and is waiting for some films to get a release date. Despite his name and fame, the actor is often considered one of the most down to earth stars, and his co-actors are a testimony to it. Here is what Shruti Haasan, Bhagyashree and Kriti Sanon say about the "humble" south star.

Kriti Sanon says Prabhas has a "Chilled-out" nature

Kriti Sanon will star alongside the South star Prabhas in the upcoming film Aadipurush. When asked about her shooting schedule and working with Prabhas, the Heropanti actor said she looked up to someone after a long time. She also shared how she and Prabhas come out to look good in their costumes for the film. While Prabhas is often called a shy person, Kriti Sanon had something entirely different to say about him. The actor revealed Prabhas is a chilled out and a much talkative person. She also called him a "big foodie" and a "very humble" person. She revealed she has a good equation with him as well.

Prabhas' co-actor Bhagyashree on his humbleness

Prabhas will soon star in the film Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The film also cast Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. Talking about working with Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam, Bhagyashree revealed Prabhas "floored" her with his hospitality and humbleness. The actor said despite Prabhas' stardom, he is always grounded and polite. The actor revealed how she and Prabhas used to talk about food, and used to share his homemade food with everyone on the sets.

Shruti Haasan calls Prabhas "most epic human"

Shruti Haasan is Prabhas' co-star in the upcoming film Salaar. The actors have been reportedly working hard for this Prashanth Neel's directorial. When asked about Prabhas' nature, Shruti Haasan said she did not expect him to be chill. The actor revealed that Prabhas has energy and excitement around him, which she considers lovely. Haasan further called Prabhas down to earth and said his chill nature is not fake but refreshing. The actor highlighted how Prabhas does not make anyone around him feel he has massive stardom and stays pleasant.

Apart from Salaar, AdiPurush and Radhe Shyam, Prabhas also has a film named K in his pipeline. In K, he will work alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukon. He shared a photo from the film's Bhoomi Pujan via Instagram.

IMAGE: PTI, KRITI SANON AND SHRUTI HAASAN'S INSTAGRAM