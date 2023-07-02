Prabhas Starrer Adipurush To Get An Early OTT Release ? Here's What We Know

Adipurush has been a topic of intense discussion among fans and critics ever since its release. The film is making headlines once again. The buzz is that it may release on OTT sooner than expected. However, new reports have emerged that debunk these rumors.

Several social media reports suggest that the makers of Adipurush had signed a deal with Prime Video, stipulating that the film would be released digitally eight weeks after its theatrical run. However, it is now being reported that the platform has requested the makers to reconsider this decision. This comes as the film's theatrical run is essentially over, with some theatres even removing the film entirely. Prime Video is seeking an early OTT release as early as the third week of July, meaning Adipurush would release on OTT platforms only four weeks after its theatrical debut.

Who is saying what?

A South media publication, however, states that there is no change in the initial plan for the film's digital debut. As planned, Adipurush will be available on OTT platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages eight weeks after its release. Directed by Om Raut, the film is a modern retelling of the Hindu epic The Ramayana, with Prabhas portraying Raghava. It also stars Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Shesh. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Adipurush's Box office performance

Adipurush has slowed down even further in Hindi. On Saturday, the high-budget epic hit an all-time low and struggled to earn even Rs 1 crore across India. This happened after Satyaprem Ki Katha opened in theatres on June 29. Meanwhile, Its total worldwide gross collection stands at around Rs 400 crore+, according to the makers. Adipurush was shot of a budget of around Rs 500.

Meanwhile...

The Allahabad High Court criticised the makers of Adipurush for allegedly distorting The Ramayana and questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) about the possibility of revoking the film's certificate. This development has added to the team's worries.