Prakash Jha, Adil Hussain Talk About Their Film 'Pareeksha' And Importance Of Education

Filmmaker Prakash Jha recently spoke about his new film Pareeksha: The Final Test and about equality of education. Actor Adil Hussain also talked a bit about the trailer of the film and his priorities at the moment related to Pareeksha. Read ahead to know what the filmmaker said and more on his new movie.

Prakash Jha started off his interview with a media outlet by mentioning that his new film Pareeksha: The Final Test was a very important film for him. He mentioned that the need of the hour was to discuss equality of education in the country. He then added how he and his team had done everything they could to bring forward a true and inspirational story. He also stated that the entire team hoped that even viewers would join in on their effort to make a real difference in society.

Education is really important for the future of India

Adil Hussain also talked a bit about the movie in an interview with a media outlet. Talking about the trailer of his movie, he mentioned that he was really excited for the audiences to see the trailer and this was one of the most important films he had done so far. On the topic of education and India, the actor said that education was really important for the future of India. He also talked about how education was important for India so that the country could thrive on international platforms.

Finally, Adil mentioned that society must be able to bring forward people with pure talent, not only from urban sectors but from the economically marginalised section of India. He also added that he really enjoyed acting in the film.

Pareeksha: The Final Test will release on August 6 on Zee5. It stars actors like Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha. The film was shown at the 50th International Film Festival of India and will also be shown in London at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

Promo Pic Credit: Prakash Jha Production's Instagram

