Pranutan Bahl Is Shooting In Varanasi For Her Second Film; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Pranutan Bahl revealed that she is in Varanasi shooting for her second film. Here’s what the 'Notebook' actor revealed on her social media.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pranutan Bahl

Pranutan Bahl made her Bollywood debut with the film Notebook. She has revealed that she is currently shooting for her second film. Not much has been revealed about the movie. However, she shared a few snaps on her social media account. She has been teasing her fans with a glimpse of her new movie, that she is currently shooting in Varanasi. Check out what Pranutan had posted from the set of her new film.

See post

Pranutan new movie

ALSO WATCH: WATCH | Salman Khan’s Special Gesture To Boost His Proteges Pranutan Bahl-Zaheer Iqbal’s ‘Notebook’

Pranutan posted a picture from the set of her new movie. While she did not disclose the name of the movie, she did mention that it was her first day on the set of her second movie. Pranutan is seen sitting behind the screen, while a crew member watches the scene unfold on the screen. She also revealed in earlier posts that she is in Varanasi for the shooting of her next film. Check out the images she posted from the city.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranutan Bahl (@pranutan) on

Pranutan new movie

ALSO READ: Pranutan Bahl Starrer 'Notebook' Is An Unconventional And Refreshing Love Story, Says Producers

Pranutan new movie
Pranutan new movie

In one of the pictures posted by Pranutan, she gives the netizens a glimpse of a vintage house in Banaras. She also revealed that the house was built in 1760 and that it has not been modified by the family. She also added that the family did not modernise the house in order to keep the heritage and legacy of their family alive. In her Instagram story, she also revealed that she visited the famous Raja Ghat in Varanasi.

ALSO READ: Pranutan Bahl: The Best Traditional Looks From The Star's Social Media

Pranutan new movie

She also posted a picture of actor and writer Sharib Hashmi. However, she did not reveal the role that he plays in the film. Hashmi has acted in the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan as well as in the web series The Family Man. The netizens are eager to see what Pranutan is currently working on. They are also curious to know what the unnamed film has to offer.

ALSO READ: Pranutan Bahl: Five Times The Notebook Star Nailed The Casual Attire Look To Perfection

 

 

Published:
