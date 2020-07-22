Prateik Babbar Wishes 'big Sis' Juuhi Babbar Sonii On Her B'day With A Family Picture

Actor Prateik Babbar recently posted a family picture on Instagram as part of the celebrations for his sister Juhi's birthday. The post also featured Arya Babbar and Kajri Babbar along with Prateik and Juhi. The actor also wrote a heartfelt wish for Juhi in the caption. Take a look at the post and its caption.

Prateik Babbar's post

Prateik Babbar recently shared a picture on Instagram that showed his family celebrating Juhi's Birthday. In the picture, Arya can be seen pointing to the camera, Juhi and Kajri are both smiling for the picture and Prateik can be seen looking towards Arya and smiling. Juhi has turned 41 years old this year.

Prateik also uploaded a caption wishing his sister a very Happy Birthday. He also thanked her for always being there for him. He wrote, ''Happy birthday to my big sis! (emoji) thank you for being our rock di we love you so much! (emoji) (@) Juhi Babbar Sonii (emoji)''.

There were only two comments on the post as Prateik has limited the comments on his post. Both the comments were from Kajri who also wished Juhi on the post and added heart emojis in the next comment. She wrote, ''Happiest Birthday to our Badi Deedee ! (emoji) (@) Juhi Babbar Sonii''. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Prateik Babbar's Instagram

Prateik Babbar is very active on social media and keeps posting regular updates for his fans and followers. In the post previous, the actor had uploaded a throwback picture of himself featuring the musician Jai Row Kavi and a friend. Prateik's post was again targeted towards wishing his musician friend on his birthday. He mentioned how long they had been friends and added a warm wish. Prateik wrote, ''over 20 years & we’re still counting! (emoji) happy birthday to my rock solid best guy!.. & drummer god! (emoji) p.s. - hope you had fun today you old hag! (@) Jai Row Kavi (emoji)''. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Juhi Babbar & Prateik Babbar's Instagram

