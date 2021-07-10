Pregnant Dia Mirza Shares Photos With Husband Vaibhav Rekhi And Stepdaughter Samaira

Actress and environment activist Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first child, on Saturday, July 10 took to Instagram as she shared pictures from her honeymoon to the Maldives with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. In the pictures, she can be seen with her husband and stepdaughter Samaira on their trip earlier this year. In the series of photos and videos, they were seen on a yacht and posing for the camera.

In the post at JA Manafaru Maldives, Dia can be seen wearing an orange floral dress, covering her baby bump with her arm. Vaibhav can be seen sporting a deep blue shirt with denim jeans with Samaira in casual shorts and a top. Additionally, Dia uploaded a video of some dolphins and a clip of the twilight sky. Her post was captioned "Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together".

After she uploaded the pictures, some notable personalities and fans showered the actress with love and happy comments. One fan commented "Dia ma'am you are love and always be stay blessed always" while others commented, Mam, your smile – it’s killer!", "Very happy to see samaira with you dia! such a beautiful fmly!". Personalities like Vinita Chaitanya, Smriti Khanna among others also commented on the post.

When Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy

Shortly after their journey in January, Dia Mirza took to her social media handle in April as she made the announcement about her pregnancy with Vaibhav Rekhi. She shared a picture from the trip, in which she was cradling her baby bump, and said that she felt blessed to cradle one of the purest souls in her womb. She expressed gratitude for feeling one with mother earth. Her caption read "Blessed to be...

One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻Photo by @vaibh_r ❤️"

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on February 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by only a few close friends. Her pregnancy announcement came a little over a month after getting hitched.

