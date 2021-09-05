Pregnant Neha Dhupia Wraps Up 'A Thursday' Shoot, Thanks Her 'super Team' For Support

Actor Neha Dhupia has wrapped the schedule for her next film A Thursday. Neha, who will be seen playing a pregnant cop in the film, took to Instagram and shared a video while documenting her experience. In the video, she spoke about shooting for the series while expecting her second baby. Neha also thanked the crew members of the film for being supportive and helping her complete the month-long shoot.

Neha Dhupia wraps up A Thursday shoot

Neha Dhupia is currently in the third trimester of pregnancy. Her pregnancy did not stop her from completing her professional commitments. The actress has been sharing constant updates with her fans and followers about her experience of acting while having a baby on board.

Along with a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video, the actress wrote, “And just like that, we wrapped a month-long shoot in the rain with a baby on board. Not going to lie, the tough days were very hard and the easy days became easier because of our incredible crew. But no matter what, whether it was the morning sickness, the cravings, the cries, or just no room for vanity, cause I would wake up looking and feeling heavy and uncomfortable or even the discomfort of being on your feet all day long you just have to power through with a super team and a big smile.”

The BTS video showed the actor from the sets thanking her crew for being extra cautious and making her shooting experience wonderful. Neha Dhupia will be seen playing ACP Catherine Alvarez, a pregnant cop in the film. In an earlier post, Neha also documented how she bridged the gap between real and reel life with support from the makers. "Bridging the gap between real and reel life thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us this one is for all the mamas in the making we make us stronger #ACPCatherineAlvarez #Athursday @ragininath12 @ayeshakhanna20 (sic),” she wrote then on Instagram with her first look. A Thursday is helmed by Behzad Khambata and stars Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao, and Dimple Kapadia. Ronnie Screwvala is the producer of the film. The thriller tells the story of unthinkable events taking place on A Thursday.

IMAGE: NEHADHUPIA/Instagram