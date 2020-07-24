Preity Zinta Hints At Comeback With New IG Post, Says She Is Excited For Fans To See It

Preity Zinta recently uploaded a boomerang video on her Instagram. The actor could be spotted getting ready for a shoot and was sporting a mustard shirt. Preity also hinted towards a comeback and wrote that she was excited for her fans to see her new project. Take a look at the post and the comments on it.

Preity Zinta's Post

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram to share a BTS video from her shoots during 'COVID times'. The video is quite dynamic and shows Preity in light and natural make-up. She is sporting a mustard shirt and bold eyelashes. Fans can also see a make-up circle light and a hair-stylist who seems to be working on the actor's hair. A photographer is also visible in the shot.

Preity Zinta uploaded a small caption as well. She mentioned that she was shooting during the pandemic and that she was really excited for her fans to see her new work. She wrote - Shooting during Covid times. Am so excited for you guys to see it when it all comes together (emoji). She also tagged a few people and tags in the post.

Many fans and admirers of the actor were eager to see Preity's new project and mentioned so in the comments. One fan wrote - Omg (emoji) I'm so excited already...Take a look at all the comments her post garnered.

Pic Credit: Preity Zinta's Instagram

Preity is very active on social media, prior to this post she had uploaded a picture with her brother. The actor wished her brother a very happy birthday and uploaded a warm caption along with the post. She wrote - Happy Birthday to my very own super hero (emoji) Love you to the moon and back. I wish every girl has a big brother like you cuz you are Awesomeee and added a few tags. Take a look at the post:

Preity Zinta is a popular actor in Bollywood. She is famous for her cheerful and girl-next-door roles. She has been seen in many moves like Salaam Namaste (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Veer-Zaara (2004) and many more films. Apart from being an actor, Preity is also a social activist, a television presenter, and a regular stage performer and co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab since 2008. No official announcement related to her new project has been made yet.

Promo Pic Credit: Preity Zinta's Instagram

