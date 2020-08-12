Preity Zinta Mourns The Loss Of Her Secretary Prasad; Says 'this Has Been A Brutal Year'

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with Prasad Rao. The actor shared the picture to pay her last respect to her secretary Prasad Rao. In the picture, she is seen standing next to Prasad Rao as the duo poses for a picture.

Preity Zinta also wrote a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, “This has been a brutal year. I never thought I’d have to say, so many unfinished goodbyes ðŸ’” I love you Prasad ðŸ’”You will be missed beyond wordsðŸ’” Hope you are at peace & at a better place. Rest in peace ðŸ™ #Gonetoosoon #Omshanti #Heartbroken #RIP #PrasadRao" (sic). Many people from the film fraternity offered their last tribute to Prasad Rao. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “ðŸ™my God this is very sad news. I remember him at all our film shootings always smiling and so good at his work ðŸ™" (sic). Take a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post:

Also Read| Preity Zinta goes 'peachy' for a fashion shoot; watch the 'edited BTS' video

Also Read| Preity Zinta's 'Dil Chahta Hai' throwback picture proves she is happiest when eating

Preity Zinta shares a video of Dil Chahta Hai moments

As Dil Chahta Hai clocked 19 years on August 12, Preity Zinta shared a video that is a compilation of different scenes of Dil Chahta Hai. From Shalini's first interaction with Akash to the trio's goofy conversations, several old memories can be reminisced through this video. Preity Zinta also talked about her character and movie.

She said, "Dil Chahta Hai was a unique experience and shoot for me cuz Shalani barely had any dialogues to express herself. She was an introvert. Shy, quiet and soft. Her eyes communicated her silent strength. On screen it’s really tough to perform when every one has the funniest lines and you need to be unaffected & serious. DCH & Shalani taught me to center myself & express myself without holding on to words. Thank you @faroutakhtar & to the entire cast n crew for managing to keep me quiet ðŸ™ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜on set. #Friendship #DCH #Ting #19YearsOfDilChahtaHai #DilChahtaHai."

Preity Zinta also shared a video of the song Jane Kyun to mark the occasion. In this video, she is seen romancing and playfully dancing with Aamir Khan. Preity Zinta played the role of Shalini who is the love interest of Aakash played by Aamir Khan. Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram posts.

Also Raed| Preity Zinta highlights her Sunday vibe with help of no-makeup picture; see post

Also Read| Preity Zinta cherishes memories of 'Jane Kyu' as 'Dil Chahta Hai' clocks 19 years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.