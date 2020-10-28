Preity Zinta Shares A Pic With 'excited' Chris Gayle & Mandeep After Team Punjab's Big Win

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of how excited she and her Punjab team members were after their big win last night. Preity Zinta shared a selfie picture, which features West Indies cricket player, Chris Gayle capturing the photo, as the actor shows a victory sign with cricketer Mandeep Singh. Take a look.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling: ED Takes CM's Ex-Secy Sivasankar Into Custody After HC Denies Bail

Preity Zinta's Punjab cricket team

More so, the picture also shows Preity Zinta, Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh donning face masks. In her caption, Preity Zinta mentioned that the picture was clicked soon after they entered the hotel. She added, 'Look how excited we were after the big win last night’. Soon after Preity posted the picture on social media, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and congratulated the entire team on their stellar on-field performance. Some fans also expressed their wish to witness team Punjab winning the IPL trophy this season. Take a look at how fans reacted to Preity’s post.

Also Read | Joe Biden Goes On Offense, Campaigns In Georgia

Fans react:

However, this is not the first time Preity has shared her team’s ‘after-match-mood’ on Instagram. Recently, Zinta shared a video with her ‘guys’ from the Punjab team of Dream 11 IPL. The video features a 'super excited' Preity Zinta and cricketer Chris Jordan speaking about their victory in the recent match, lauding the ‘efforts’ of the bowlers. More so, in the video, Chris Jordan says, ‘It was a great victory, so proud of the whole team and we had the best supporting us. Big victory for us. On to the next one’. Take a look at the video shared.

Also Read | Joe Biden Goes On Offense, Campaigns In Georgia

Meanwhile, Zinta was last seen with Sunny Deol in the much-acclaimed, Bhaiaji Superhit. Starring Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel in the leading roles, the film follows the story of a goon, who tries to win his wife back by making a movie on their love story. Directed and written by Neeraj Pathak, the movie also stars actors like Shreyas Talpade, Jaideep Ahlawat, Brijendra Kala and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling: ED Takes CM's Ex-Secy Sivasankar Into Custody After HC Denies Bail

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.