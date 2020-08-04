Preity Zinta Shares Throwback Childhood Picture With Her Brothers On Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture with her brothers. In this picture, the actor is seen donning a smile as she poses with her two brothers. Preity Zinta looks unrecognisable in this picture. She posted the picture with the caption, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all of you who celebrate 🙏”. Fans in huge number praised Preity for her picture by dropping love and heart emoticons. Take a look at Preity’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan has a better chemistry with Preity Zinta or Kareena Kapoor Khan on-screen?

Preity Zinta’s ‘Ghar Ki Kheti’

In the recent past, Preity Zinta shared insights about home gardening as she took to Instagram to share a video that gives glimpses of her “Ghar Ki Kheti”. While sharing the video, Preity expressed that she feels awesome to grow vegetables at her own house.

In the clip shared by the actor, she can be seen showing the capsicum plants that she has nurtured at home. Preity thanked her mother in the video who has inspired and taught her to spend time in the garden. Not only that, but she has also learned how to grow vegetables at home because of her mother, as she said.

While sharing the video, Preity mentioned that she is on the top of the world right now, after looking at the capsicums that have grown in her home garden. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor also expressed that she has never felt so close to mother earth before. Take a look at Preity’s ‘Ghar Ki Kheti’ here:

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's most-loved songs like 'Bumbro', 'Haila Haila' & more

Preity Zinta celebrates her brother's birthday

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Preity Zinta took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured her, along with her husband, mother, and brother Manish Zinta. It was a special occasion for the family as it was not only Manish Zinta’s birthday, but the two siblings were celebrating it together after 15 years.

The actor stated that she still remembers 'bullying' Manish Zinta when they were young. She also reminisced their old days and how she used to eat his ice-cream when he would look away. She further mentioned that it is now his time 'to torture' her and said that she loves Manish Zinta 'to the moon and back'.

Also Read| Preity Zinta hints at comeback with new IG post, says she is excited for fans to see it

Also Read| Preity Zinta expresses her love for home gardening, shares glimpse of her 'Ghar ki Kheti'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.