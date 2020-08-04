Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse Of Her Visit To Lord Shiva Temple In Holy Month Of Shravan

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram to share pictures of her visiting the Shiva temple with her mother. The actor was seen donning ethnic ensemble with her dupatta covering her face as a mask. In the first picture, she is seen taking a selfie with the idol of Lord Shiva in the background.

In the second picture, Preity Zinta is seen posing with her mother inside the temple. She also posted the picture of the idol of Lord Shiva. Preity Zinta posted the pictures with the caption, “श्रावण के पाक महीने के आख़री सोमवार को मंदिर और शिव लिंग के दर्शन कर के दिल और मन शान्त हो गया 🙏 आज इंडिया 🇮🇳 की याद आ रही थी तो सलवार क़मीज़ पहेन ली और बिंदी लगा ली ❤️❤️ Life feels great now 😘 No more Monday blues 🤩”. (On the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan, it felt calm and soothing to visit and pray to Lord Shiva. Today, as I was missing India so wore salwar-kurta and put bindi too.)

Also Read| Preity Zinta hints at comeback with new IG post, says she is excited for fans to see it

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture with her brothers. In this picture, the actor is seen donning a smile as she poses with her two brothers. Preity Zinta looks unrecognisable in this picture. She posted the picture with the caption, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all of you who celebrate 🙏”. Fans in huge number praised Preity for her picture by dropping love and heart emoticons. Take a look at Preity’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Preity Zinta celebrates brother Manish's birthday with an adorable post

Preity Zinta celebrates her brother's birthday

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Preity Zinta took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured her, along with her husband, mother, and brother Manish Zinta. It was a special occasion for the family as it was not only Manish Zinta’s birthday, but the two siblings were also celebrating it together after 15 years. The actor stated that she still remembers 'bullying' Manish Zinta when they were young. She also reminisced their old days and how she used to eat his ice-cream when he would look away. She further mentioned that it is now his time 'to torture' her and said that she loves Manish Zinta 'to the moon and back'.

Also Read| Preity Zinta expresses her love for home gardening, shares glimpse of her 'Ghar ki Kheti'

Also Read| Preity Zinta watches Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' again, calls it 'surreal and tear-jerker'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.