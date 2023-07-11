Preity Zinta Shares Rare Photo Of Her Twins Gia And Jai Post Mundan Ceremony

Preity Zinta is known to keep a low profile when it comes to her children. The actress has previously too been adamant about keeping her children away from the public eye, also sharing incidents when she felt scared for her children's safety. Breaking away from the norm, however, the actress has shared a glimpse into a rather important milestone in their lives - the Mundan ceremony.

3 things you need to know

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough on 29th February 2016.

The couple was blessed with twins, Jai and Gia, on November 11, 2021.

Separately, the actress had made an elaborate public statement about her children's safety after a series of unparliamentary experiences.

Preity Zinta shares picture of twins post Mundan ceremony

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her twins with their freshly shaved heads. The actress, however, posted a picture of their backs, careful to not reveal their faces in the process. The post detailed how the Mundan ceremony is essentially a right of passage in Hindus, essentially marking a ritual of purification.

(Preity Zinta shares a picture post her twins' Mundan ceremony | Image: realpz/Instagram)

Her caption read, "So the “Mundan ceremony” finally happened this weekend. For Hindus the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony. #tradition #mundanceremony #ting"

Preity Zinta has been guarded about her children in the past

Preity Zinta sharing a milestone from her children's lives is a rare occurrence. Earlier this year, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a disturbing video where she was harassed by a beggar for money with the exchange getting rowdy. Another incident involved a woman forcefully planting a kiss on daughter Gia's cheek, without permission. Detailing these two incidents, the actor asserted that her children are not part of the "package deal" that comes with being a famous personality.