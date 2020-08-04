Preity Zinta Shares Video Of Her Favourite Song From 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'; See Post

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega clocks 20 years today, August 4. To celebrate the occasion, Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram to share a video of Aate Jate Jo Milta Hai from the movie. In the video, Salman Khan and Preity Zinta are seen having a playful time with each other.

Preity Zinta also shared why she loved Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega movie so much. She wrote, “This is one of my favourite songs from one of my most favourite movies❤️Most favourite because I met my closest and dearest friend @beingsalmankhan during this shoot. I started this film a bit scared of him & in awe of him but finished it by falling in love with him and discovering a very precious friend 😘 Thank you Sajid for making me a part of this incredible movie. #HarDilJoPyarKarega #friendsforever #ting”

Preity Zinta’s ‘Ghar Ki Kheti’

In the recent past, Preity Zinta gave a glimpse of her home gardening as she took to Instagram to share a video of her “Ghar Ki Kheti”. While sharing the video, she expressed how good she feels to grow vegetables at her own house. In the clip shared by the actor, she can be seen showing the capsicum plants that she has nurtured at home.

The actor thanked her mother in the video who has inspired and taught her to spend time in the garden. Not only that, but she has also learned how to grow vegetables at home because of her mother, as she said.

While sharing the video, Preity mentioned that she is on the top of the world right now, after looking at the capsicums that have grown in her home garden. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor also expressed that she has never felt so close to mother earth before. Take a look at Preity’s ‘Ghar Ki Kheti’ here:

Preity Zinta's Raksha Bandhan wish

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Preity Zinta shared a childhood picture. In this picture, the actor is seen donning a smile as she poses with her two brothers. She looks unrecognisable in this picture. She posted the picture with the caption, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all of you who celebrate 🙏”. Fans in huge number praised Preity for her picture by dropping love and heart emoticons. Take a look at Preity’s Instagram post.

