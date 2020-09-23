Preity Zinta Flaunts Her Pashto Skills In Recent Video; Admits Being 'super Thrilled'

Recently, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to her Twitter handle to give fans a glimpse of her impeccable Pashto speaking skills. Preity Zinta shared a video, which features the actor speaking about IPL in Pashto. With the video shared, Preity Zinta, in her caption, revealed that in every IPL she looks for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket.

'Forgive me if I made mistakes'

Speaking about her attempt at Pashto language, Preity Zinta mentioned that she has tried her best to speak the ‘beautiful’ language correctly and asked fans to forgive her if she made any mistakes. More so, Preity Zinta also challenged her fans to guess her message in the video shared. The actor also revealed that she is super thrilled with her new linguistic skills. Take a look at the video shared by Preity Zinta:

Every IPL I look for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket🏏I’ve tried to do my best to speak this beautiful language correctly. If there are any mistakes please forgive me❤️Can U guess the language & what I’m saying? #PzIpldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Ting 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CpwKcP3uAH — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 22, 2020

Fans react:

A very sweet language PASHTO pic.twitter.com/5PdHUkvlxM — M Hassan Khan (@MHassan79970955) September 23, 2020

Thank u so much for speaking this mother language of Pashtun living in Pakistan and Afghanistan- we all wishing you success in this IPL — Bilal Khan Afridi (@BilalAfrdi) September 22, 2020

This is why we love Indians and call them our closest friends.

Love live Afg-Indian dosti. — Abdul Wahab Samim (@WahabSamim) September 22, 2020

Preity's Pashto skills

However, this is not the first time Preity Zinta has boasted her Pashto speaking skills on social media. Last year, Preity shared a video on Twitter, which features the actor conversing in Pashto with her friend Zainab. In her caption, Preity Zinta thanked Afghanistan National team player, cricketer Mujeeb for teaching her the language. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Showing off my Pashto skills with my gorgeous friend Zainab Thank you @Mujeeb_R88 for teaching me Pashto 👍 Next IPL I will learn some more 🏏#weekendvibes #Pashto #la #havingfun #ting 😘 pic.twitter.com/6FCevPsUKi — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 3, 2019

On the professional front:

Preity Zinta was last seen with Sunny Deol in the much-acclaimed, Bhaiaji Superhit. Starring Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel in the leading roles, the film follows the story of a goon, who tries to win his wife back by making a movie on their love story. Directed and written by Neeraj Pathak, the movie also stars actors like Shreyas Talpade, Jaideep Ahlawat, Brijendra Kala and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles.

