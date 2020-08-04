Preity Zinta Watches Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Again, Calls It 'surreal And Tear-jerker'

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her TV screen where she was seen watching late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie again. The actor also shared a still from the movie Dil Bechara. Preity Zinta also penned a heartfelt note appreciating the makers and cast of Dil Bechara.

Her note read, “Saw #Dilbechara again❤️ Thank you @castingchhabra for doing full justice to Sushant’s last movie👏 It was surreal, a tearjerker & an emotional roller coaster all the way. @sanjanasanghi96 U & the rest of the cast did a fab job👍Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU❤️”. Fans in a huge number commented on Preity Zinta's picture praising the movie and also cherished some good old memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram post.

Also Read| Salman Khan opposite Kareena Kapoor or Preity Zinta: Which pair has better chemistry?

About Dil Bechara

Sushant’s Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life.

Also Read| Preity Zinta hints at comeback with new IG post, says she is excited for fans to see it

Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer captures the soulful love story between the two leads. Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. Helmed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra, the movie is based on John Green’s famous novel The Fault in Our Stars. The premise of the story revolves around two lovers who are suffering from cancer and how they complete their love story in an extraordinary manner.

Also Read| Preity Zinta celebrates brother Manish's birthday with an adorable post

The lead actor of the film Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

Also Read| Preity Zinta expresses her love for home gardening, shares glimpse of her 'Ghar ki Kheti'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.