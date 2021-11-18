Preity Zinta Welcomes Twins With Husband Gene Goodenough Via Surrogacy; Reveals Names

Actor Preity Zinta who has been married to Gene Goodenough for five years recently welcomed their twins through surrogacy. The Kal Ho Na actor took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans while expressing her gratitude to the doctors. The actor shared a picture with her husband and revealed the names of the newborn as Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough. The actor who was elated to welcome the newborns in the family thanked the surrogate for giving them this joy.

Sharing the amazing news, the actor wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia#gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles. RThe news received love and appreciation from their fans in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations” while the other wrote, “Peace mercy, and blessings of Almighty God on both of you.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “wohoo congratulations maa, god bless.”

Preity is the latest celebrity to go in for surrogacy including Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor Lisa Ray, and more. The actress has been away from the silver screen ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. However, she is quite active on social media where she is often seen treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos of herself and keeping her followers updated on her whereabouts and life.

The actor had completed 23 years in Bollywood in August this year, to celebrate the iconic milestone, the actor took to Instagram and recalled the old memories with a video. The video was a compilation of all the memories of the actor and her journey in the fraternity. “23 Years of Movies. If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey. I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground. This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again #dilse #movies #memories #magic #soldier #23yearsofPZ #Ting (sic),” she wrote then.

