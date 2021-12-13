Preity Zinta's Twins Watch Their First Movie; Know Which Abhishek Bachchan Movie It Is

Recently, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough were blessed with twins last month through surrogacy and they named their twins as Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Preity took to photo-blogging site Instagram and shared a story wherein the actor and her kids are seen watching the recent release of Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas. Preity is seen spending quality time with her newborn twins as she and husband Gene become parents after five years of marriage.

In the Instagram story, son Jai and daughter Gia are spotted in the story in blue and pink swaddles, lying on the bed, and it can be seen that the new mother and her kids are watching Abhishek Bachchan's latest film. Preity who is embracing motherhood for the first time, mentioned that this is the first film that she is getting to watch with her babies. The Koi Mill Gaya actress also said that Junior Bachchan did an amazing job in the film and he was fantastic. ''It was a killer performance by Abhishek,'' Zinta said, adding that the great film gave their Saturday evening a memorable end as she added thumbs up emojis.

Take a look at Preity's story:

In response to this, Abhishek Bachchan went on to express his gratitute to Preity Zinta and reposted the video with the caption, “Lots of love Jade.”

Preity Zinta on embracing motherhood

Recently, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough became parents last month through surrogacy after five years of marriage, thanking everyone right from those who helped the couple through the process of surrogacy to the physicians and her well-wishers. Preity expressed gratitude to everyone, and she has since then been very active on social media, posting pictures with her kids. Though she has not revealed the faces of her twins, she keeps sharing their cute and adorable pictures, and it is very evident from her pictures about how she is enjoying every aspect of parenthood.

Although Preity is currently away from Bollywood and is living in the United States with her husband and children, this does not stop her from expressing her love for Bollywood films and it seems that she is passing the same traits to her kids. There are speculations going around that the Veer-Zaara actress will make a Bollywood comeback sometime soon along with the filmmaker Danish Renju, but as of now, nothing is confirmed yet.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@REDCHILLIESENT_