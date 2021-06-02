Pride Month 2021: Ananya Panday, Sharad Kelkar & Others Celebrate The LGBTQIA+ Community

Every year, the month of June is celebrated as Pride month around the world in dedication to the LGBTQIA+ Community. This month-long celebration helps the community bring up their visibility and their right to live a dignified life. Like in most parts of the world, Indians too have recognized the annual celebration of Pride month and many Indian celebrities have come forward to send Pride month wishes on their social media handle. From Sharad Khelkar to Ananya Panday, the celebrities chose their own ways to wish the LGBTQIA+ community.

Celebrities celebrate Pride month

Actor Ananya Panday was one of the firsts to make Pride month 2021 wishes to her fans & followers. The Khaali Peeli actor shared an Instagram story of the rainbow flag of the LGBTQIA+ community. The actor wrote, “Love always wins,” on the story to make her wish. Actor Mithila Palkar wished fans for the Pride month with an Instagram post. The actor shared a picture of her sitting in front of a shop with the display of a unicorn. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Bringing the Unicorn back! Happy Pride month, err’baady! 🏳️‍🌈.”

Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 1 to celebrate pride month in his own way. The actor shared the photo of his transgender character Laxman Sharma alias Laxmi from the 2020 film, Laxmii. Sharing the photo, the Tanhaji actor penned a heartfelt note for the acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community. He wrote in the caption, "Acknowledge their presence and spread love because all they need is - Love, Respect, and Equality!"

Actor Sonam Kapoor also sent Pride month wishes through an Instagram story. The Neerja actor shared a picture in her Instagram story which read “Love is love,” and wrote, “Wishing all my queer friends, fans and followers a month filled with love beyond borders and boxes.” The Married Woman actor Ridhi Dogra also took to her Instagram account to celebrate Pride Month. In the post, she shared the messages she had received from her fans after becoming part of a show that represents and normalises the LGBTQ+ community. She also penned down an emotional note that started with “How could I let this day go by without expressing myself,” and went on to tell everyone to “spread love.”

Google remembers American LGBTQ rights activist Dr Frank Kameny

Google joined the Pride month celebrations by honouring the American LGBTQ rights activist Dr Frank Kameny, who is known as the most prominent figure of the LGBTQ rights movement. The former astronomer and veteran activist died in 2011 at the age of 86. The picture on Google's homepage shows Kameny wearing a colourful garland, paying a fitting tribute to him on ‘Pride Month’.

