Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 Features Meezan Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal; Release Date Announced

In 2003, ace filmmaker Priyadarshan gave Bollywood, Hungama, one of the cult comedies remembered till date. The filmmaker with producer Ratan Jain is all set to return and revive this cult comedy with double the laughter, double the fun and double the entertainment. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and south sensation Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.

Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of Hungama is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years and have worked together in blockbuster comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, and Malamaal Weekly. Priyadarshan known to ace the comedy genre with films like Hulchul, Garam Masala, De Dhana Dhan says, “It’s been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain (Venus) yet again after Hulchul and Garam Masala and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment."

Happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry and @priyadarshandir Sir for the first time. @rtnjn @meezaanj @pranitasubhash @venusmovies @hungama2film pic.twitter.com/L8NBZlCMBZ — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 24, 2019

Talking about the film, Producer Ratan Jain (Venus) said, “Hungama has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with Hungama 2.”

With fresh and quirky casting, the comedy franchise is bound to crack you up once again on Independence Day! Hungama 2 is Produced by Ratan Jain(venus) and directed by Priyadarshan.

