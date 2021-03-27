Priyanka Chopra Big Week: Opening Restaurant SONA To Supporting 'Saina' & Thanking Oprah

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra has achieved success and fame on a global level, having worked in several Bollywood films before eventually landing Hollywood projects. Now, from opening her new restaurant to a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra’s week was quite a busy one. Here’s taking a quick look at what the actor did this week
After releasing her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra has now opened her brand new restaurant SONA on Friday, March 26. The new eatery serves Indian cuisine and is located in the heart of New York City. Ever since the actor has made the announcement, fans desperately wanted to know how the interiors of her brand new restaurant will look like. Now, the official page of the restaurant has shared umpteen pictures of the eatery and it has created a massive buzz online. Here’s taking a look at the new NYC-based Indian restaurant:
In her latest interview with host Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra made several revelations about herself that were not known of before. The actor spoke about how she was aware of different cultures and religions in India right since her childhood. Her revelation has garnered vivid responses on social media. During the interaction, Priyanka said that she became familiar with Christianity and Islam since she was a child. The actor added that she used to study in a convent school which made her familiar with Christianity and she also revealed that her father "used to sing in a mosque", which made her learn about Islam.
As cousin Parineeti Chopra was gearing up for the release of her sports biopic Saina, Priyanka Chopra recently hailed her work and expressed her pride in watching her sister soar heights. Priyanka extended her support by sharing a tweet that read, "Super proud @ParineetiChopra. Cannot wait to watch!!". Cousin Parineeti thanked the actor while mentioning her nickname "Mimi". Take a look at it below:
Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle to thank Oprah Winfrey for having her on the show "Super Soul Sunday". Chopra confessed that she has always been inspired by Oprah's story and being on her show was "pretty special". “She has a unique perspective on things and makes the conversation so insightful and fun. I had the best time," Priyanka wrote. Take a look at it below:
