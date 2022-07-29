Punjabi pop sensation-actor Diljit Dosanjh who is slowly and steadily spreading his wings across India has become a much-loved star globally as well. From his foot-tapping music to social media posts, the Good Newwz star has managed to rule the hearts of his fans. After enthralling fans with his concert all across the globe, the singer halted in LA for the next leg of his music tour.

The singer who has belted some of the peppy tracks including Lover, G.O.A.T and more, turned host to global icons, Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh. The two stars who have established a strong hold on Hollywood, were really happy to attend the concert in LA as they shared a bunch of pictures from the rocking night.

Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh bow down in respect for Diljit Dosanjh

Just before Diljit took the center stage and created a mesmerising aura with his rocking performances, the singer snuggled for a picture with Priyanka and Lilly backstage in his green room. Home away from home has been something that Priyanka has always longed for while she is away from India and what best than a 'taste of home' could be better to warm the heart.

Similarly, Priyanka and Lilly who looked really excited and happy to welcome the star performer in LA, posed for some hilarious clicks backstage. The pictures showed the two entertainers outdo respecting each other by bowing lower. Priyanka called it just one of the desi things she did with her two friends.

Sharing the pictures and a few videos from the concert, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!

She further added, "Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew."

Lilly even commented on the post, “Big Vibessss.” For the concert, The Sky is Pink star donned a black crop top with a stylish blazer and tinted sunglasses. Lilly, too, looked stunning in a black outfit. Diljit, on the other hand, was completely overwhelmed with the love the two poured on him. While thanking them for showing up last night, he wrote, "LOVE & RESPECT @priyankachopra @Lilly...Saanu Maan An Sadian KUDIAN Te... Jina Ne Hollywood Vich Ja Ke Dhakk Pai Aa. (I really hold great respect for the two girls who have gone to Hollywood and have achieved fame."

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra