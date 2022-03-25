Priyanka Chopra Co-hosts Pre-Oscar Event For South Asian Academy Awards Nominees; See Pics

International star Priyanka Chopra has made her name in the entertainment industry across the globe. The actor began working in Hollywood in the early 2010s and has come a long way since then. Not only did she pave the way for Indian actors, who wish to work in the overseas industry, the actor never fails to encourage the South Asian talent to make their way to Hollywood. She recently co-hosted a pre-Oscar event for all South Asian Academy Awards nominees along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K Goyal and Shruti Ganguly.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Matrix: Resurrections star shared some glimpses from the evening and shared smiles with all the celebs attending the event. Priyanka Chopra wore a beautiful black coloured saree with a matching strapless blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and looked stunning.

The actor posed with her co-hosts and also the nominees of Academy Awards 2022. Sharing the pictures, she penned how she was delighted to co-host the event. She wrote, "What a special honor it was to cohost a pre-oscar celebration honoring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright."

The actor further thanked Anjula Acharya and Maneesh K Goyal for the event and wrote, "Special thanks to @anjula_acharia and @maneeshkgoyal for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible." "Wishing the nominees so much luck on Sunday! Bring home the gold!!" she concluded.

Author Jay Shetty, who was also present at the event, reacted to the post and thanked Priyanka for the invite. He wrote, "Amazing event! Thank you for the invite." Anjla Acharia, on the other hand, lauded Priyanka for her speech, while Maneesh K Goyal called her an inspiration.

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra has a series of films and shows in her kitty. The actor will soon star in the romance drama Text For You. She will also star in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. Jee Le Zaraa and Ending Things are also in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra