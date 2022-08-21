Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja As They Welcome Baby Boy

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are all over the moon as they welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022. Wishes have been pouring in for the new parents from their fans as well as industry friends. Now, on Sunday, global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a heartfelt wish for Sonam and Anand Ahuja. The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor!! Lots of love and kisses to the little one." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday. The couple took to social media and penned down a note to announce the same. The Neerja actor wrote, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic)."

Moreover, Neetu Kapoor also reposted their statement on social media and congratulated the newly-turned grandparents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Farah Khan also gave a shoutout to the 'proud parents'. Grandfather Anil Kapoor dropped a heartfelt note, congratulating Sonam and Anand. Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child after four years of marriage.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai in the presence of many of their industry friends attending the big fat Indian wedding. In March, this year, the couple announced their pregnancy as she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal."

