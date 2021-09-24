Priyanka Chopra Hails Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Helping 'low Income' Nations

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra, who has been quite vocal about the need to donate vaccine doses to the countries with ‘low and 'middle-income', was delighted to know that leaders at the Global Vaccine Summit have decided collectively to help such countries. She took to Twitter and announced that the leaders at the global vaccine submit have vowed to extend a helping hand and get the people vaccinated by the next year. Priyanka, who was elated to hear the news, wrote, “Great news! At the Global Vaccine Summit, world leaders committed to helping low & middle-income countries vaccinate 70% of their populations by next year!! I applaud these crucial commitments and also the dedicated efforts of @UNICEF to ensure relief efforts are equitable (1/2) (sic).”

In the following tweet, the Sky is Pink wrote that ‘ensuring that the most vulnerable countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines is the right thing to do. She further mentioned that ‘Vaccine equity is crucial.’ “Ensuring the world’s most vulnerable have access to COVID-19 vaccines is not only the right thing to do but the ONLY thing to do. Vaccine equity is crucial. The longer this lasts, the higher the risk of new variants. Let’s END this pandemic.Together #DonateDosesNow #UNGA (2/2) (sic),” reads Chopra’s second tweet.

Priyanka Chopra hails leaders at Global Vaccine Summit

Great news! At the Global Vaccine Summit, world leaders committed to help low & middle income countries vaccinate 70% of their populations by next year!! I applaud these crucial commitments and also the dedicated efforts of @UNICEF to ensure relief efforts are equitable (1/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 23, 2021

Ensuring the world’s most vulnerable have access to COVID-19 vaccines is not only the right thing to do, but the ONLY thing to do.Vaccine equity is crucial.The longer this lasts, the higher the risk of new variants.Let’s END this pandemic.Together#DonateDosesNow #UNGA (2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 23, 2021

This year the summit’s attendees included the leaders of the U.K., Canada, South Africa, and Indonesia, private-sector figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's administration is set to announce that United States will purchase an additional 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine doses to donate to low and lower-middle-income countries. Senior officials of the United States' authorities mentioned the update while previewing the Global Summit to end the pandemic.

The pledge to donate, which will start in January 2022, will bring the total promised US vaccine donations to more than 1.1 billion. The doses are expected to be shipped around this time next year, President informed during his address. According to various media reports, the current vaccine donation announcement is on top of the 500 mn doses promised at the G7 summit in June. The US has so far shipped out nearly 130 million doses, nearly double the number it had brought for domestic use.

Image: PTI/Pixabay