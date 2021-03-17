Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Co-star Sam Heughan For His New Film 'SAS: Red Notice'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently in London shooting for her film Text For You, took to her Instagram stories to wish her co-star Sam Heughan for his upcoming project. The former shared a poster from the movie and expressed her excitement to watch it. Read along and take a look at the post here.

Priyanka congratulates Sam for his new movie

Sam Heughan starring movie, SAS: Red Notice recently released on Sky Cinemas on March 12, 2021. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories on March 16, 2021, and wrote, “Congratulations @samheughan. Can’t wait to watch!!”. This was also reshared by Sam on his stories, who added a "kiss" emoji in reply.

The two have recently worked together for the film Text For You, in which Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan play the lead roles. The movie is adapted from the 2016 German movie titled SMS für Dich, which was directed by Karoline Herfurth, while the English adaptation is helmed by James C. Strouse. The movie is bankrolled by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein under their banners Thunder Road Pictures, 3000 Pictures and Screen Gems.

Apart from Priyanka and Sam, Text For You also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie. The movie went on floors in London starting in October 2020 and recently wrapped up in February 2021. The cinematography was led by Andrew Dunn, while the story of the film is adapted by Jim Strouse and Lauryn Kahn.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the work front

Apart from this, the actor was recently seen in the Ramin Bahraini directed movie The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao and shared screen space with Adarsh Gourav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Maurya and more. The movie was an official adaptation of the Aravind Adiga authored book of the same name. The movie released via Netflix on January 22, 2021, and was produced under the banners Lava Media, ARRAY, Noruz Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. The movie was recently nominated at the 93rd Oscar Awards for the Best Adapted Screenplay for Bahrani and for Golden Globes Best Actor nomination for Adarsh Gourav.

